Valor Token (VALOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.25 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00010659 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $22.00 million and $1.25 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.05 or 0.05030637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

