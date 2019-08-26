Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 122,293 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 648.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,293 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $233.02. The company had a trading volume of 715,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,100. The firm has a market cap of $220.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.