Van ECK Associates Corp Has $46.72 Million Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,058,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,147,253 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.00% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $46,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 309,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,969,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after buying an additional 260,381 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

PTEN traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. 1,542,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,549. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,561.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

