Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,828 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.18% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $23,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 112,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,171,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

