Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lifted by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 356.5% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,220. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

