Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

VB traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.67. 4,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,466. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.38.

