Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.93

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and traded as high as $81.15. Vectura Group shares last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 219,231 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEC. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vectura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.33 ($1.70).

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $534.71 million and a PE ratio of -6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.49.

Vectura Group Company Profile (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

