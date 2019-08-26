Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Shares Down 3.1%

Vectura Group PLC (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95, 0 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectura Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

About Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

