VelocityShares Short LIBOR ETN (NYSEARCA:DLBR) Trading Up 0.5%

VelocityShares Short LIBOR ETN (NYSEARCA:DLBR) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.45, approximately 4,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

