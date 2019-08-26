Version Trading 49.7% Lower Over Last Week (V)

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Version coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Version has a total market cap of $119,534.00 and $19.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Version has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000229 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Version

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 584,866,840 coins. Version’s official website is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Version Coin Trading

Version can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

