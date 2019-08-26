VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,250,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.74% of VICI Properties worth $374,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 354.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,272,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,764,000 after buying an additional 3,971,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,705,000 after buying an additional 2,613,812 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 26.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,924,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,809,000 after buying an additional 2,507,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after buying an additional 2,173,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

VICI traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 114,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,876. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 179.91 and a quick ratio of 179.91. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 15,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. R. Payne acquired 10,635 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

