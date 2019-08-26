Victrex’s (VCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VCT. HSBC cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,520 ($32.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upgraded Victrex to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.39) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.71) target price (down from GBX 2,550 ($33.32)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,311.36 ($30.20).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 1,955 ($25.55) on Thursday. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.70) and a one year high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,964.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,180.

In related news, insider Jane Toogood bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,972 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,860 ($12,883.84). Insiders have purchased 519 shares of company stock worth $1,023,916 over the last quarter.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

