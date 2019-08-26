Vident Core US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:VUSE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Vident Core US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:VUSE) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.08, approximately 709 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 37,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUSE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 24,692 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vident Core US Equity ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 96,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 55,287 shares during the last quarter.

