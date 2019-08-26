Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Lessened by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 2,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 416,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

NYSE V traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $177.15. 2,419,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $184.07. The company has a market cap of $357.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

