VIVO Price Tops $0.0018 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. VIVO has a market cap of $8,238.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIVO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, VIVO has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,315.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.01815066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.34 or 0.02989398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00719140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00786101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00070383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00500700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007822 BTC.

About VIVO

VIVO (CRYPTO:VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,518,990 coins and its circulating supply is 4,698,990 coins. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net. The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

