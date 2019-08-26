VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given Hold Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

VMW has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on VMware from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on VMware from $214.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.23.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.75. 152,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. VMware has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.20.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,138,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

