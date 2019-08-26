VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $178.00 at Barclays

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target cut by Barclays from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.00.

NYSE:VMW opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.49 and a 200-day moving average of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. VMware has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $6,620,721.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,382 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VMware by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,875 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at $239,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

