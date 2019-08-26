VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Set at $210.00 by Wedbush

VMware (NYSE:VMW) has been given a $210.00 price objective by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.23.

VMW stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.80. 2,373,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,887. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,138,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,053 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,696. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in VMware by 94.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

