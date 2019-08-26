Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,931. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.56 million, a P/E ratio of -141.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,301.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,725 shares of company stock worth $818,436. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $9,489,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

