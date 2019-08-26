Voise (VOISE) Achieves Market Cap of $56,832.00

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded down 41.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Voise has a total market cap of $56,832.00 and $1.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Voise has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Voise token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00250882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.01292762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00095051 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Voise Profile

Voise’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com.

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

