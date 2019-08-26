Wabi Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Wabi has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wabi has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wabi token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wabi Profile

Wabi’s genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The official message board for Wabi is medium.com/@wabiico. Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken.

Buying and Selling Wabi

Wabi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

