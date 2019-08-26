Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Given a $30.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) has been assigned a $30.00 price target by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $20.70. 21,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,575. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dale W. Boyles bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $28,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

