Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $118.09 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $118,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACC. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 45.8% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 171.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $381.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.00.

CACC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $356.12 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.80 and its 200-day moving average is $466.38.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.38 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

