Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $67.29 Million Stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,189,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,174 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $67,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 839,090 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in National Vision by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 68,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in National Vision by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 494,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 188,258 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Vision by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National Vision by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter.

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Vision in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.43. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 50,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $1,451,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $273,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,292,176 shares of company stock worth $283,350,630. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

