Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Trex comprises approximately 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.61% of Trex worth $151,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Trex by 189.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Trex in the second quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $732,890.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,876.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 25,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $1,781,165.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,487,036. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.30. 324,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Trex to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $90.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

