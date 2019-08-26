Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 86,122 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 10.74% of Chuy’s worth $41,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 587,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 435,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Chuy’s by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 211,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. 742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $403.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHUY. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

