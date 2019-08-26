Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 818,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bancorp accounts for 2.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $42,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 465.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

WASH traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $46.27. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,477. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.59 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $818.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

