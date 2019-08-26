WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 556 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.10.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $348.43. 106,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $385.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.20.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

