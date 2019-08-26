WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

ABT stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.