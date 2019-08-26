WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,966,000 after buying an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 638,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,898,000 after buying an additional 320,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total transaction of $11,943,291.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at $53,108,440.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,973 shares of company stock worth $40,927,162. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.35. The company had a trading volume of 423,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,335. The company has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $140.40 and a 12-month high of $231.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

