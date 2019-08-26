WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,669,000 after purchasing an additional 77,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,516,000 after purchasing an additional 205,532 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,312,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,252. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $140.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.