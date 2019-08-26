WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

COST stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,144. The stock has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

