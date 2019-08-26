WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,139,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.66. The company had a trading volume of 425,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,966. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

