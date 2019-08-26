WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 997 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.08% of Aptiv worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $55,571,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 247,261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,586,000 after buying an additional 637,934 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,567,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $601,537,000 after buying an additional 507,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,306,000 after buying an additional 384,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,900,000 after buying an additional 334,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,302. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

