WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Triumph Group worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 90.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Triumph Group by 122.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Triumph Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

Shares of TGI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,185. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.75. Triumph Group Inc has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.