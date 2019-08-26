WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 200,522 Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,522 shares during the period. Americas Silver accounts for 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.19% of Americas Silver worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 30.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 360,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 77.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

USAS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,826. Americas Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USAS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.80 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

