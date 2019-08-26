WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 200 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $2,011,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $321,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,026,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,200 shares of company stock worth $2,926,664. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

