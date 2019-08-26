WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 357 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

COP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.26. 240,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

