WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 600 Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in L.B. Foster by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in L.B. Foster by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in L.B. Foster by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 97,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FSTR. BidaskClub cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of L.B. Foster and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $20.31. 456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.79. L.B. Foster Co has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $200.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.15%. On average, analysts forecast that L.B. Foster Co will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.