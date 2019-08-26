Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cfra reiterated a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.09.

LOW opened at $106.39 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,571,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

