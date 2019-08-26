Wedbush Reiterates “$24.00” Price Target for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Wedbush set a $24.00 price objective on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.19.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.85. 8,441,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,093.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,339,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,779 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,510,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2,776.5% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 790,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 762,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Nordstrom by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after acquiring an additional 693,633 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

