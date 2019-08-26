Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Hold

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

HPQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.83. 688,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,068,302. HP has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 255.49% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $410,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,106.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $316,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in HP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,885 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

