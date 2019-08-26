Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 277,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,648. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.