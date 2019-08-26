WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 23.1% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $7.53 million and $153,660.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, ZB.COM, LBank and EXX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013518 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 206.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, FreiExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LBank and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

