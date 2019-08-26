Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,658,000 after buying an additional 321,277 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.90. 2,238,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.73. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $159.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

