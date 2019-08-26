Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

