Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,488 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,614,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,596,000 after buying an additional 1,066,615 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,957,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,712,000 after buying an additional 100,093 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,235,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,378,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,722,000 after buying an additional 412,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 61,731 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,787. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

