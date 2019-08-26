Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,869 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 28,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,758,891. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.