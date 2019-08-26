Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

IWN stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,477. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.32. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

