William Hill plc (LON:WMH) Receives GBX 238.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.50 ($3.12).

A number of brokerages have commented on WMH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, August 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

WMH stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 163.55 ($2.14). The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. William Hill has a 1-year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.70 ($3.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.21.

William Hill (LON:WMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The gambling company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts predict that William Hill will post 1638.9999204 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.14%.

William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

